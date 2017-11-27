How I Packed for a One-Week Trip to Europe in a Small Weekender Bag

We just got back from an amazing week sightseeing in Paris and Amsterdam! Naturally, as minimalists, we packed as lightly as possible to skip super long checked-luggage lines at the airport (and sleep in a little, woohoo), avoid tripping people with roller bags, and forgo jamming cumbersome luggage into overhead bins. The ease of packing so light was especially noticeable when we took the train from Paris to Amsterdam and didn’t have to worry about dragging additional luggage while trying to figure out the transit system and running to catch the next Metro.

Packing lightly required a little planning and creativity so below is a description of what and how I packed for a week of sightseeing in November.

Outfits: Dark jeans and fleece tights with a black skirt were great neutral bases for any top and layering with a black vest and light-weight green anorak coat were perfect for the 30-50 degree weather. I also brought a pair of lightweight shorts and tank top to sleep in.

Since my wardrobe is already very small — only a handful of neutral color bottoms and and a small collection of versatile tops — it made the outfit prep simple. I grabbed the two most comfortable and cute bottoms (dark jeans and leggings/skirt) and chose a small selection of tops based on style and function (warmth).

Blanket Scarf: My favorite versatile travel accessory! It functions as a blanket for chilly outside seating at cafes, a wrap, and a super warm scarf.

DSC_1326.JPG

Shoes: I planned on only wearing this pair of booties but quickly found that I hadn’t broken them in enough prior to traveling. So, we made an emergency stop for a pair of little black walking shoes in Paris. I packed my booties in my husband’s small backpack each day (his only luggage, btw) and switched them out throughout the day based on the level of activity. Turns out that having two pairs of shoes is just the ticket for me. Thankfully I had space in my weekender bag (similar one) for the extra purchase!

DSC_1373.JPG

Toiletries: travel-sized tooth brush/toothpaste, makeup, half of a shampoo bar, citric acid, deodorant, sun flower seed oil (face moisturizer), prescription medication, melatonin, ibuprofen, hair accessories, and jewelry.

Below are a couple ways that I saved some major space with my toiletries.

Untitled design-5.jpg

Deodorant: I removed the block of deodorant from the travel-size applicator and packed it in a reused Altoids tin that also housed my shampoo bar. Note: this is not zero-waste, but I’m using this method until I can find a homemade deodorant that works for me.

Untitled design-2.jpg

Makeup: It seemed silly to bring giant makeup containers for just a week abroad, so I simplified as much as possible. I only brought the leftover stub of an eyebrow pencil and brought a little powdered foundation in a small pill container with a cotton-ball applicator. I purchased these little plastic containers a few years ago and am reusing them as many times as possible.

DSC_1361.JPG

Hair care: I use shampoo bars with a citric acid rinse to wash/condition my hair and super love how small and light they are for traveling! I brought powdered citric acid in a small reused pill bottle and mixed a little with a glass of water prior to showering. Read more about this process here! Also, putting my hair up in a bun every day meant that I could leave my hair dryer and hair brush at home.

DSC_1485.JPG

Purse: This mini crossover/wristlet purse perfectly fit my phone, sunglasses, tinted Chapstick, phone charger, European power adapter, passport, cash, bandaids, Ibuprofen for achy feet, earbuds for museum audio tours. As a bonus, backpacks weren’t allowed in museums but I was able to bring in my essentials by using this tiny purse.

DSC_1336.JPG

Travel Guides: The Lonely Planet travel guide for Costa Rica was immensely helpful on our trip back in January, so we brought the Paris and Amsterdam guides for this trip too. They were great resources especially when cell reception was slow or spotty. We brought the guides with us each day in my husband’s backpack which was also lightly packed with my additional walking shoes, hand-sanitizer, and a bottle of water.

DSC_1553.JPG

Travel outfit: I wore my bulkiest clothes when traveling on the plane (above: jeans, wool sweater, vest, coat, blanket scarf, and booties) and packed the rest into my weekender bag.

DSC_1541.JPG

So this is it  everything that went in my black weekender bag; clothes (orange bag contains one week of underwear), travel guides, and toiletries. A small backpack would have worked perfectly as well, but trying to be cost-conscious, I opted to reuse my trusty little weekender that I also used to travel to Costa Rica in. Hard to believe that this small amount of stuff could be sufficient for international travel, but it was more than enough!

DSC_1576.JPGDSC_1583.JPG

And, voila — ready to go! Note the extra space in the top… that’s on purpose! How else would all of that delicious cheese and chocolate going to come back with us?

There was more than enough space for a few souvenirs! Below is the stash that we brought home that fit in the available space.

DSC_1429.JPG

And here’s the proof — pictures of our week! We spent half of the week in Paris and took a train to Amsterdam where we spent the remainder of the week. The weather was a little overcast and slightly rainy, but it didn’t matter! We were so happy to have the chance to visit such beautiful cities, taste amazing things, make some friends, and see SO MUCH art. Our favorite sights were Sainte-Chapelle in Paris and the Maritime Museum in Amsterdam.

Now I would love to hear from you, dear readers! Do you have any travel tips and tricks, favorite piece of luggage, or packing hacks? I would especially love to know if anyone’s found a way to pack lightly for traveling over the holidays! Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Simply – Becky

Paris, France

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Simple Skin Care

My husband and I used to have quite a few facial creams, body washes, and lotions that cluttered our shower and cabinets. To eliminate clutter, reduce harmful ingredients, and lower costs, we replaced all of it with the following inexpensive, low-waste, multipurpose products.

Cleanser — I recently wrote about my love for shampoo bars, but they’re excellent body and facial cleansers as well. The lather works is great for shaving and removing makeup too! I love this bar and am impressed by its minimal packaging!

Scrub — We use baking soda, salt, and sugar as exfoliants and simply pull them from the pantry as necessary. This is a great alternative to using conventional products that contain plastic microbeads, which aren’t friendly to waterways and sea life.

Moisturizer — I’m currently using organic sunflower seed oil as a facial and body moisturizer. A drop or two is all I need for my face. I probably could use something lighter, like jojoba oil, but I purchase sunflower seed oil for cooking so I like that I can use it for a variety of purposes. Coconut oil, olive oil, or shea butter work great for treating excessively dry skin, though I really only use those occasionally in the winter. Note: Coconut oil isn’t recommended for the face since it can clog pores.

I’m amazed by how much clutter these simple items replaced. They replaced: body washes, scrubs, masks, facial cleansers, face lotion, body lotion, hand lotion, toner, shaving cream, mechanical exfoliating brushes, eye creams, serums, makeup remover, face wipes, and acne wash.

In switching to these simple products, I’ve also noticed less skin irritation, dry skin, and strain on my senses. I think that eliminating harsh chemicals like “Fragrance” (Toxic! Skin Deep rated this ingredient as an eight on their toxicity scale!) from my list of acceptable ingredients made all the difference!

Turns out that my skin doesn’t actually need all of the expensive creams and harsh cleansers! Truly loving this simple routine!

Simply, Becky

 

Simple is Sustainable

This phrase has become one of my go-to decluttering mantras—specifically when creating systems to prevent clutter. The simpler the system, the better.

My husband and I both work full-time jobs and don’t want to take the time to organize or clean all the time.

By creating simple systems, like only having one to two layers of items in a cabinet, our things basically organize themselves. Since we have way less stuff and our storage systems are simple, tidying now only takes fifteen minutes and isn’t a chore. The habit of tidying has become sustainable because it doesn’t require my entire mental space to accomplish.

Here are some simple tricks that have helped us foster a easy-to-clean, tidy home.

Desiring [the] Light, Becky

My Minimalist Hair Routine

In a recent move away from potentially-toxic conventional products, I started using a shampoo bar and citric acid rinse. Originally, I wanted to try the no-poo method, but didn’t want to endure the transition—nothing like having sticky hair at work for a month, eh? After a little research to find a daily-use alternative, I discovered the wonderful world of shampoo bars and I’m seriously digging them!

First of all, I love that they can last for a long time if they’re kept dry. The inexpensive unscented bar that I love (bonus: it has minimal packaging) lasts for about a month.

Between struggling with health-related hair loss and weighty conventional shampoos and conditioners, my hair felt heavy and stringy. Switching to a natural soap bar and acidic rinse made my hair lighter and fuller. Natural shampoo bars are gentle and don’t strip away the natural oils, leaving hair naturally nourished, shiny, and strong.

Acidic Rinse

Natural oils don’t typically play well with hard water minerals and can leave hair feeling a little greasy. Using an acidic rinse in areas with hard water typically does the trick. We have extremely hard water in Minneapolis, so I increased the level of acidity in my rinse to make my hair soft. If a shampoo bar is leaving your hair on the sticky-side, a stronger acidic rinse might help.

I make my acidic rinse with 2-3 teaspoons of powdered citric acid, which can be purchased from the bulk aisle of some health food stores and smells lightly of lemons, and about 8oz. of water. I mix it up in a glass spray bottle and use a couple sprays after rinsing the lather out.

A good indicator that I’ve used enough rinse is when my hair becomes less tangly and a little slippery (but not slimy like conventional conditioners), and as soon as my hair dries it’s soft and bouncy.

Traveling

Traveling is super easy and light with shampoo bars. I just toss the leftover shampoo bar bits and a little container of citric acid into a reused Altoids tin and they’re ready to go. Once I arrive, I mix up the citric acid in a cup of water. It’s a great way to use up remaining shampoo bar pieces.

Minimal

I really enjoy the open visual space in my shower since the little bar replaced big bottles of shampoo and conditioner and the citric acid rinse looks so pretty in its spray bottle. And, since I’m no longer concerned about shine or volume, I ditched some of my styling products which freed up storage space under my sink.

For me, this was an all-around win—zero-waste, low-tox, beautiful, and minimal! Would love to know if you’ve tried this method and what your experience was with it!

Simply, Becky

Storing Sentimental Things

This is my memory box. It fits perfectly under our bed and houses all of my favorite sentimental items. Currently, it stores old photographs, journals, doodles, shells, things from our wedding, sweet notes, and things from my high school and college days.

To save space and minimize clutter, I reduced the amount of sentimental or memory items to one box. I thought that I would miss the things that didn’t make the cut, but I found the opposite to be true—especially with this box system.

I wrote this blog post earlier about decluttering my childhood things. The crazy thing is that my stuff just sat there in my parents’ attic without seeing the light of day for years. I forgot about much of it. The more sentimental stuff I stored, the less time I spent enjoying it.

Now, since the smallish box easily overflows with things I save each year, like wedding invitations and Christmas cards, I am forced to declutter it. This give me the opportunity to enjoy its contents all over again. Instead of stashing away my nostalgic things in a pile of forgotten, dusty boxes, this little storage box provides me with the freedom to both keep and spend time with all of my meaningful things at once.

Simply, Becky

Thinking Outside-the-Box, Literally

My husband and I aren’t huge game people, but we like to keep a few on-hand that keep us busy on slow winter evenings and are fun to play with friends.

I grew tired of feeling like our games were consuming too much visual and physical space since the boxes were bulky and brightly colored. We also had other hobbies that needed to more storage room, like craft supplies and photography equipment. I started toying with the idea of getting rid of the games all together. But, I think that would have been a bad idea since there’s just no replacement for a good, solid game. Sometimes getting rid of a portion of something and keeping the part that means the most can be super effective on its own.

So instead of getting rid of them, I removed the bulky packaging and fit them all in one cute little box. We did something similar with most of our DVD collection by recycling the cases and fitting the disks in a smaller leather case.

I think we bought these little photo boxes from Michaels for $2 a piece and they’ve been the perfect size for fitting things like our games, receipts, and even Nerf guns (something else that occupies us during the winter. Also, I have a surprisingly good Nerf shot).

DSC_0044.jpgDSC_0037.jpg

The caveat here is that we don’t play games that often. Some people love games and their collection might require a whole closet, and that’s ok! Minimalism or simple-living isn’t necessarily about living “without”. It’s about simplifying or removing the excess so that the things that bring the most life, joy, and necessity can be prioritized with more of our mental faculties.

Sometimes thinking outside the box (like totally ditching the bulky boxes) goes a long way to providing just a little more brain power to something more worthwhile!

Simply, Becky

Clutter-Busters for Any Space

I was recently able to spend a long weekend with my mom, woohoo! While I was home, I helped my mom declutter her spice cabinet. … because that’s what people do for fun together, right?! Ha!

Here’s the process that we used. It might seem silly that we used a “process” to declutter a small spice cabinet, but we were more interested in solving reoccurring pain points than simply throwing things out, so we first applied systems that I blogged about earlier and then reduced where necessary.

The Process

1. Identified pain points. It wasn’t overly packed, but my mom felt like it caused some distraction while cooking because she had to sort through it, items were expiring before she used them because some were getting lost in the back, and she had to overhaul it once in a while to maintain organization.

2. Determined systems to solve the pain points.

Gave each spice a home. To make it easier to locate certain spices, my mom grouped them based on usage and arranged them on the shelves according to accessibility—from most-used on the lowest shelf to the less-used on the top shelf. We also provided sufficient space for bulk spices and gave frequently-used medicine their own shelf to prevent crowding.

Applied a two-layer system. To reduce the amount that needed to be moved out of the way and increase visibility so less would be forgotten, my mom arranged the spices into lines that were two-layers deep. This naturally limits the number of spices that could fit on a shelf, so it also helps prevent the same levels from returning.

3. Tossed expired, multiples, or rarely used spices and moved items that had different homes. We moved things like dishes, straws, birthday candles, and less-used/large bottles of medicine to other homes to utilize the entire spice cabinet. Simply moving some of these items freed up a lot of space and increased visibility.

The result was awesome! After applying these systems and removing the excess, the cabinet now functions smoothly—spices are easier to find and hopefully organize themselves over time. And, my mom’s so creative—she repurposed the excess/expired spices into an animal deterrent for her garden!

I applied the same clutter-busting systems to every area of my space a while back and it was incredible how much time was freed up. I was no longer unnecessarily moving around unused stuff, organizing, or stressed by minor pain points all day.

What systems help you keep the clutter away?

Simply, Becky