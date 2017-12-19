Creating a Season of Rest

This past weekend my husband surprised me with a little getaway — only 35 minutes down the road to this amazing regional park cabin! If you’re familiar with most state or regional park cabins, they can be far from glamping, but these, these are downright elegant! They’ve won multiple design awards and I can see why. They’re incredible inside and out and make you feel like you’re suspended in the trees! My husband booked these a year in advance for an available weekend, but they’re hands-down worth the wait.

We went sledding, a long walk in the woods, and sipped drinks while playing a game and listening to some Christmas jazz in the evening. The cabins come equipped with high-speed wifi, so yes… glamping. We’re not huge game people, but we get a kick out of playing a game together every once and a while, especially in a cool tree house like this!

During this crazy season, it’s good to take a little time to rest. Recently, I’ve been sitting on the floor in the evenings with a good book and candles while looking out over our little apartment complex, which I think looks like a little ski village in the winter. What’s your favorite way to relax during this nutty month?

Simply, Becky