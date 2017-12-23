With January 1st right around the corner, I’ve been considering what I want next year to look like. I’m not typically one for New Years resolutions, probably because I typically set my expectations too high, but this past year we set a simple goal of traveling more and totally nailed it. All we had to do was buy plane tickets and the rest was history! Even though our goal was simple, it led to great things like being inspired to learn about other cultures, explore, and take time for ourselves.

So, I’m psyched to see how my simple 2018 goal plays out — to lean into creativity and explore whatever tickles my imagination. As a creative, I’m always looking for an excuse to frivolously run around art museums, observe, research, and connect with other artists. It’s prefect timing since I turn the big 3-0 next fall and it will be an inspiring way to close out my 20’s and launch myself into a new season!

To kick-start this, I’m declaring a TV-free January. January is my heaviest tv-watching month because… snow, and it feels a bit radical and crazy to turn it off. My only exception is a couple movie dates with my husband, but I’m officially declaring war on binge-watching to have more space to learn and create.

Alternatively, I’ll be forcing walkability in the freezing Minneapolis burbs by walking down side roads to Starbucks, dreaming, playing, planning, and learning! And, blogging — lots and lots of blogging! So excited — stay tuned for updates!

What goals are you thinking about tackling in 2018? Interested in joining me in a month of TV-free exploration?! Would love to know in the comments below.

Simply, Becky