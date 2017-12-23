With January 1st right around the corner, I’ve been considering what I want next year to look like. I’m not typically one for New Years resolutions, probably because I typically set my expectations too high, but this past year we set a simple goal of traveling more and totally nailed it. All we had to do was buy plane tickets and the rest was history! Even though our goal was simple, it led to great things like being inspired to learn about other cultures, explore, and take time for ourselves.
So, I’m psyched to see how my simple 2018 goal plays out — to lean into creativity and explore whatever tickles my imagination. As a creative, I’m always looking for an excuse to frivolously run around art museums, observe, research, and connect with other artists. It’s prefect timing since I turn the big 3-0 next fall and it will be an inspiring way to close out my 20’s and launch myself into a new season!
To kick-start this, I’m declaring a TV-free January. January is my heaviest tv-watching month because… snow, and it feels a bit radical and crazy to turn it off. My only exception is a couple movie dates with my husband, but I’m officially declaring war on binge-watching to have more space to learn and create.
Alternatively, I’ll be forcing walkability in the freezing Minneapolis burbs by walking down side roads to Starbucks, dreaming, playing, planning, and learning! And, blogging — lots and lots of blogging! So excited — stay tuned for updates!
What goals are you thinking about tackling in 2018? Interested in joining me in a month of TV-free exploration?! Would love to know in the comments below.
Simply, Becky
10 thoughts on “A TV-Free January”
Good luck. I could (and have for most of my life) live without TV, but my husband has other ideas. He’s watching soccer as I write, but at least he’s in a different room.
As for what I’m going to tackle in 2018 – I really haven’t a clue. There are so many things, most of which will turn out to be impractical for some reason or other. But decluttering, and blogging are at the top of the list.
Woohoo! Decluttering and blogging are great goals! I think we’re going to keep the TV out rather than storing it so my husband can watch it occasionally, but I’ll just be in another room or something when it’s on. Making some compromises! 😉 Thanks for commenting and cheers to a new year!
YouTube doesn’t count, does it? I wish you the best of luck with this goal, even though it seems as if you ain’t gonna need any luck. You got this.
My goals for 2018 are simple ones. I want to run road races again- not marathons or anything, but 3 and 6 mile races. I want to create a brand new sandwich. I want to paint something.
You should have made it a TV free February since it’s only 28 days . . .
Hahahaha! Yes, February might have been a better choice. 😉 Oh man, I may need to add creating a new sandwich to my list of goals too, great idea! Thanks for sharing!!
Thank you for the great post. And a Merry Christmas to you!
I hope it goes well for you with you TV Free January!! I too am giving up TV for January. I am also giving up FaceBook and Line. I really want to shift my focus to my writing, art, and photography. I have ignored them for about two years. I would also like to get back to blogging. Hope you have a Happy Holiday Season 🙂
Thanks for sharing! I enjoy your intention and desire to dive back into things that you love! Cheers!
That’s a great plan! I think nowadays people are way too attached to technology to keep them occupied. I have binge-watched many a show, but usually try to watch no more than two shows after I getting home from work. Then it is time for reading or blogging or some other way to entertain myself. It is invigorating when you turn it off :p
Becky that’s so exciting! I’m also going with a cable-free January. I’m not swearing off all TV, but I’m looking to see if I can manage without cable for a month before cancelling my subscription for good. Everyone I’ve heard from said that giving up TV is absolutely worth it! I wish you the best of luck, keep us updated!
Woohoo! Way to go!! I love doing little experiments like that to see how something works before making a full move. Cheers to little experiments!
