TV-Free January — Day 1

I did it! I made it to midnight yesterday — happy 2018! 🍾🎉 After sleeping in a bit and drinking some tea, today has been about making a pile ‘o muffins and celebrating the first day of a TV-free January by reading on the couch.

These gingerbread muffins are my favorite and I make them all year! The website that I found the original recipe from doesn’t exist anymore, but this recipe is very similar. Soooo good!!!

I love to cook and bake in our small kitchen, but quickly found that the only way to make the tight space work was to reduce the amount of things in it. The funny thing is that we don’t seem to mind the absence of a few items (like a toaster) and just get a little creative when we need a tool that don’t have. For muffins, we only have one 12-cup muffin pan and don’t own liners or a cupcake storage tote to save space. For transporting, other items like a 9×13 baking dish or a serving plate work perfectly!

