I did it! I made it to midnight yesterday — happy 2018! 🍾🎉 After sleeping in a bit and drinking some tea, today has been about making a pile ‘o muffins and celebrating the first day of a TV-free January by reading on the couch.
These gingerbread muffins are my favorite and I make them all year! The website that I found the original recipe from doesn’t exist anymore, but this recipe is very similar. Soooo good!!!
I love to cook and bake in our small kitchen, but quickly found that the only way to make the tight space work was to reduce the amount of things in it. The funny thing is that we don’t seem to mind the absence of a few items (like a toaster) and just get a little creative when we need a tool that don’t have. For muffins, we only have one 12-cup muffin pan and don’t own liners or a cupcake storage tote to save space. For transporting, other items like a 9×13 baking dish or a serving plate work perfectly!
Would love to hear how you’re jump-starting your 2018 goals this month! Feel free to drop a comment below.
Also, follow me on Instagram (@lightandminimal) for more TV-free January updates!
Simply, Becky
8 thoughts on “TV-Free January — Day 1”
Currently halfway through my own Day 1 of Cable Free January! I think I’m obsessing over the lack of TV instead of embracing all the other things I could be doing today… your post inspires me to make a fantastic lunch though!
That’s so great! It feels a bit strange to not have the TV as an entertainment option today, but I’m hoping that wears off quickly and I naturally gravitate to something else without thinking about it.
The muffins look great. A TV-free month. Wow, that’s amazing. Something I need to think about to help me cut down on the telly. Great post.
Aww thanks!! I’m hoping that maybe it will extend through the February as well… but we’ll see. 😉 It’s still a fairly lose challenge so my husband can watch it occasionally while I’m around, but for me, not having the option to binge-watch shows is going to be so helpful for my mental space. Cheers!
Your pictures look great and the muffins must have been tasty! Wish you a Happy New Year and am excited about your experiences without TV during the next weeks! I did this challenge in November and December as well. It turned to be an enrichment and I even rediscovered the joy of reading books. 🙂
Oh my goodness, thank you so much for sharing! It’s always so helpful to hear from someone who has already tried something out, especially on day 1 when I may have already felt the gravitational pull to the TV remote this afternoon when boredom struck. I decided to try making some bagels instead! Thanks for your comment!
Yes, at the beginning it is the hardest as you have to find alternative activities. But the best about that is: It’s getting easier each day and enables you to do what you always wanted but didn’t have the time for 🙂
So good to hear! I’m posting this comment on my fridge so I remember it!! 😉
